Mother Neff State Park will welcome many families and individuals today to hike its trails as part of its New Year’s Day activities.
The park, along with 89 other Texas State Parks, will hold its annual First Day Hike, encouraging visitors to come out and start the year off in nature. The park, at 1921 Park Road 14 in Moody, will be open to visitors from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The annual event regularly has been a well attended in years past. The park saw 230 visitors on Jan. 1, 2021, with numbers likely down a bit due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“Each new year brings about new opportunities and a fresh start for a new adventure,” Rodney Franklin, director of Texas State Parks, said in a news release. “Many first-time park users chose state parks last year and discovered the joys of getting outdoors. We cannot wait to welcome those visitors back again in 2022.”
Visitors this year, similar to the event in 2021, are encouraged to explore the park’s many trails in self-guided hikes. In previous years, before the pandemic, park rangers led guided hikes of the various trails, teaching attendees about the history of the park.
Park officials said this year they have invited the Leon River Dutch Oven Gang to conduct a cooking demonstration starting at 10 a.m. near the park headquarters.
Temperatures at the park are expected to be in the 70s while it is open before later falling to below freezing early Sunday morning.
Those ages 13 and older planning to visit the park will need to pay a $2 entry fee per person, with those 12 and younger able to enter for free.