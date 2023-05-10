Dr. Christopher Krejci — known as Dr. K to this students — has been selected as Temple College’s 2023 Claudia & W.T. Barnhart Outstanding Teacher of the Year.
Krejci has been a member of the Temple College faculty since 2015, and he teaches courses in composition, British and American literature, and Mexican-American literature. He also teaches as part of TC’s Legacy Early High School and the Texas Bioscience Institute program in Hutto.
He will be the featured speaker Saturday at the Temple College commencement ceremony at the Bell County Expo Center.
“In the hallways of local ISD campuses and TBI Hutto, passersby can hear Dr. Krejci’s voice as he makes English come alive to his students, sharing his passion for literature and writing,” said Kimberly George, professor of English at Temple College.
“Constantly studying new research about the teaching of writing, Dr. Krejci frequently tests new ideas and techniques in his classes, and in addition to sharing his ideas with colleagues, he also is eager to learn from others,” George said.
Krejci said he is grateful to his Temple College colleagues for selecting him for the honor.
“During my time at Temple College, I have learned to trust students: trust that students want to learn, trust that students are trying their best given their individual circumstances, and trust students even when others may think that students have not earned trust,” Krejci said.
“I am unable to count the number of times my teachers, professors, colleagues and mentors have put their trust in me, and I am certain I would not be where I am today if this had not been the case.”
Krejci is the co-advisor for Sigma Kappa Delta, the two-year English honor society, and co-advisor for the college’s Gay-Straight Alliance. His colleagues recognize him as a student advocate who is focused on student success, and because he maintains high success rates, he was selected as a Bright Spots Caring Campus faculty member.
“I believe in community colleges like Temple College and I believe in community college students,” he said. “I believe that I would not be where I am today if it weren’t for these very same students who challenge me to be a better teacher and person each time I walk into the classroom.”
“I know my success is due in large part to family, friends and mentors who believe in me, and I want to help students learn to believe in themselves.”