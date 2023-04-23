Central Texas voters can now begin casting early ballots in municipal and school board races.
Early polling places will open today throughout the region as most entities are operating their elections independent of counties. Those who want to vote in each local race will need to head to the polling site for that contested election.
Contested races include those for Temple City Council, Belton ISD school board, Morgan’s Point Resort City Council, Troy City Council, Troy ISD school board, Little-River Academy City Council, Salado Board of Aldermen, Salado ISD school board and Rogers.
Temple City Council
Voters will decide on three contested seats — District 2, District 3 and District 4 — on the Temple City Council.
Early voting will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. May 1 and May 2. The polling site is City Hall, 2 N. Main St. in downtown Temple.
Belton ISD school board
Three candidates are vying for two at-large seats on Belton Independent School District’s school board.
Belton ISD officials said voters casting a ballot in their election can do so from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and May 1-2. Early ballots can be cast at the Pittenger Fine Arts Center, 400 N. Wall St. in Belton.
The school district includes West Temple, Belton, Morgan’s Point Resort and parts of northern Bell County.
Morgan’s Point Resort
Early voting for the Morgan’s Point City Council will be held from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Sunday and from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. May 1 and May 2 at City Hall, 8 Morgan’s Point Boulevard.
Troy
The city of Troy and the Troy Independent School District will hold a joint election, with each entity having one contested race each.
Early voting for both elections will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and May 1, and from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and May 2 at Troy City Hall, 201 E. Main St.
Little River-Academy
In Little River-Academy, residents will have contested City Council and mayoral elections.
Early voting for the two races will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and at the same time on May 1 and May 2 at the Little River-Academy City Hall, 509 E. Main St.
Salado
Early voting for Salado Board of Aldermen and the Salado ISD school board will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through May 2 at the Salado Civic Center, 601 N. Main St.
Rogers
Early voting will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and at the same time on May 1 and May 2 at City Hall, 2 W. Mesquite Ave. in Rogers.