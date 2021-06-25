A Pflugerville man was indicted for murder and two other felony charges related to a shooting over a property dispute.
Israel Ballester II, 34, was indicted by a Milam County grand jury Tuesday in connection to a May 8 shooting near Rockdale.
Ballester also faces two counts of aggravated assault causing bodily injury, both second-degree felonies.
The incident occurred at about 1:09 a.m. at a location south of Rockdale, Milam County Sheriff Mike Clore said
Dalton Shaw died in the shooting, and two other victims were taken to area hospitals, the sheriff said. James Braden Eudy was flown to a local hospital while Brandon Fenton Carl was transported by ambulance.
“This appeared to be the subsequent result of a property dispute,” Clore said last month.
Neither the suspect nor the victims appeared to be a full-time resident of Milam County, he said.
The Milam County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Rockdale Police Department, the Texas Department of Public Safety, Rockdale Fire Department, Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace Gary Northcott and AMR Response.
Other, unrelated indictments
Grand jurors also indicted other suspects for their alleged crimes, according to a news release from the Milam County District Attorney’s Office. They are:
Michael Lee Martin, 45, of Cameron, aggravated sexual assault of a child, a first-degree felony.
Latifha Tisha Pearson, 31, of Del Valle, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, a first-degree felony.
John Royce Bounds, 37, of Gause, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon – family violence, a second-degree felony, and sex offender duty to register, a state jail felony.
Sahira Siddiq Kayani, 33, of Rockdale, possession of a controlled substance 4-400 grams, a second-degree felony.
Betty Sue Hogan, 50, of Fairfield, possession of a controlled substance 1-4 grams with intent to deliver, a second-degree felony.
Thomas Wayne Rogers, 38, of Rockdale, aggravated assault with deadly weapon, a second-degree felony,
Alessandra Alyssa Garcia, 25, of Taylor, assault on a peace officer, a second-degree felony, and escape, a third-degree felony.
Billy Don Norman Sr., 57, of Rockdale, possession of a controlled substance 4-200 grams, a second-degree felony.
Zachary Lee Norman, 33, of Rockdale, possession of controlled substance 4-200 grams, a second-degree felony.
David Michael Galindo, 31, of Killeen, aggravated assault with serious bodily injury, a second-degree felony.
Toni Marie Martin, 30, of Cameron, four counts of continuous violence against family member, third-degree felonies.
Kevin Edward Martin, 35, of Cameron, four counts of continuous violence against family member, third-degree felonies.
Richard Avila Girjalva, 29, of Dallas, possession of a controlled substance 1-4 grams, prohibited substance in a correctional facility and engaging in organized criminal activity, third-degree felonies, and possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, state jail felony.
Salvador Delgado-Lopez, 45, of Rockdale, injury to a child, a third-degree felony.
Damion Rodrick Sorrells Jr., 21, of Elgin, evading with a motor vehicle, a third-degree felony.
Vianey Victoria Lopez, 25, of Rockdale, injury to a child, a third-degree felony.
Timothy David Behne, 20, of Round Rock, possession of a controlled substance 1-4 grams, a third-degree felony.
Kara Malia Jeter, 36, of Irving, engaging in organized criminal activity, a third-degree felony.
Eric Enrique Maldonado, 26, of Port Arthur, evading with a motor vehicle, a third-degree felony.
Shimeshaka Shavon Anderson, 37, of Cameron, assault on a peace officer, a third-degree felony.
Matthew Sean Seaton, 32, of Rogers, possession of a controlled substance 1-4 grams, a third-degree felony.
Donzel Laquan Young, 28, of Cameron, prohibited substance in a correctional facility, a third-degree felony.
Michael Darrel Knight, 41, of Cameron, evading with a motor vehicle, a third-degree felony.
Randle Lee Killingsworth, 18, of Temple, evading with a motor vehicle, a third-degree felony.
Eusebio Velez Jr., 30, of Buckholts, assault family violence with previous conviction, a third-degree felony.
Kenneth Paul Kirk, 67, of Cameron, 2 counts, forgery – elderly, both third-degree felonies.
Geneva Marie Arocha, 52, of Rockdale, possession of a controlled substance 1-4 grams, a third-degree felony.
Sara Jean Wilson, 44, of Conroe, possession of a controlled substance 1-4 grams, a third-degree felony.
Spencer Graham Hallmark, 25, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance 1-4 grams, a third-degree felony.
Raymond Edward Collins, 35, of Gause, assault family violence – impede breathing, a third-degree felony.
Shunteria Lequan Bryant, 30, of Cameron, fraudulent use of identifying information – elderly, a third-degree felony.
Rhonda Lynelle Bryant, 47, of Cameron, fraudulent use of identifying information – elderly, a third-degree felony.
Preychus Demonshai Bryant, 28, of Cameron, fraudulent use of identifying information – elderly, a third-degree felony.
Mark Lee Lackey, 21, of Austin, theft $2,500 to $30,000 – elderly, a third-degree felony.
Stormy Briann White, 24, of Giddings, bail jumping – failure to appear, a third-degree felony.
Ashton Simank, 25, of Austin, bail jumping – failure to appear, a third-degree felony.
Christy Mathis, 40, of Richards, bail jumping – failure to appear, a third-degree felony.
Kayte Baggerly, 31, of Bartlett, bail jumping – failure to appear, a third-degree felony.
Michelle Lynn Bales, 48, of Lexington, possession of controlled substance less than 1 gram, a state jail felony.
Jayshua D’Quan Hedge, 18, of Houston, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a state jail felony.
Bryan Scott Lopez, 33, of Rockdale, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, a state jail felony.
Sirvauh Markell Rougeau, 18, of Rockdale, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and burglary of a building, both state jail felonies.
Brandon Lee Butts, 27, of Bastrop, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a state jail felony.
Cody Charles Hicks, 29, of Lake City, Iowa, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, a state jail felony.
Nicholas Joseph Allen, 20, of Cameron, terroristic threat of a peace officer, a state jail felony, and stalking, a third-degree felony.
Kyle Jefferson Bartz, 35, of Cameron, DWI with child passenger, a state jail felony.
Tracy Scott Stiles, 58, of Dallas, two counts of possession of a controlled substances less than 1 gram, state jail felonies, and engaging in organized crime, a third-degree felony.
Michael Angelo Gonzales, 29, of Cameron, evading arrest with previous conviction, a state jail felony.
Monica Marie Norman, 32, of Rockdale, unauthorized absence from correctional facility, a state jail felony.
Anthony Carl Williams, 34, of Cameron, unlawful disclosure of intimate material, a state jail felony.