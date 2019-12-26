A retired Temple pediatrician will discuss his new travel book at an upcoming event at the Temple Public Library.
Dr. Robert Burke will present his newest book “Expedition to the Frozen Continent” at noon Wednesday, Jan. 8, in the third floor boardroom of the library, 100 W. Adams Ave., as part of the Temple Literacy Council’s Books for Lunch program.
The book is the first in Burke’s Buddy the Globetrotter series for middle school readers and up.
Burke, who has been featured in the Temple Daily Telegram, has traveled around the world with his wife Bonnie.
For more information about Burke’s book, visit his new website at bobnbon16.wixsite.com/website.