Dr. Vernon Daughty Holleman loved the practice of medicine, but he loved his patients more.
Holleman died Monday (Nov. 23) at age 89, just four months after his retirement as the longest-serving physician on the staff — outlasting such venerable, historic medical families as the Scotts, the Whites and the Brindleys .
When Holleman arrived in Temple in 1958 to practice medicine, Scott & White Memorial Hospital and Clinic consisted of a few dozen physicians situated in 31 different buildings spread out over five-and-a-half blocks between West Avenues H and G.
When he retired 62 years later, Baylor Scott & White had grown to be a vast network of clinics and hospitals stretched along hundreds of square miles — 48 hospitals and more than 900 patient-care sites.
When folks asked him how long he had been practicing, he would reply, “A long time, but I am still a student and learn something new every day.”
What really mattered the most to him was the patient before him. “There are no words that can express his dedication to others nor describe the giant footprints that he leaves behind. His kind and gentle manner were unique and appreciated by all those that worked with him. He will be greatly missed,” said Dr. Michael McNeal, an Internal Medicine colleague at Baylor Scott & White.
Holleman earned a bachelor’s degree from Howard Payne College in Brownwood and a medical degree from Baylor University College of Medicine. Then he joined Scott & White as an intern, rising to a resident, then senior staff in 1962.
In 1961, he also married a Scott & White nurse, the former Shirley Roberts. They are the parents of three children: Richard, Joel and Douglas.
Among his first duties was to serve patients at the Cora Anderson Negro Hospital, a facility at 509 S. Ninth St. Cora Anderson Hospital, operated by Scott & White, was dedicated to treating Central Texas’ blacks during the restrictive years of segregation. He often spoke fondly of his time there, especially getting to know the patients and the predominately black staff.
Holleman also treated railroaders at the Santa Fe Hospital as a physician. His medical practice became closely identified with the Santa Fe and the railroaders, whom he admired.
The Santa Fe Hospital remained exclusively a railroad hospital from its founding in 1891 until July 1966, when it was reorganized as Santa Fe Memorial Hospital, a community facility.
Holleman continued to treat railroad employees. From 1979 to 1983, he was president of the Santa Fe medical staff and member of the Santa Fe Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees.
A respected voice in the medical community, Holleman has served as an author of articles on health and preventative medicine.
His colleagues and co-workers appreciated his humility, self-effacing humor and emphasis on patient care, especially his medical colleagues, nurses, aides and secretaries in his department. “He was one of those rare people who could not help but love. It was infectious,” McNeal said.
What was certain, Holleman hated being in the limelight, preferring to talk about railroaders and the Santa Fe Hospital history. Over the years, he amassed a large collection of Santa Fe and other railroad memorabilia. He also was known as the go-to expert for railroad information, especially that of the Santa Fe Railway and its medical system of line physicians. His focus was always not on the artifacts but rather on the stories about the people connected to them — many of whom had been his patients.
In 1983, Santa Fe Memorial Hospital and Scott & White Memorial Hospital merged, and the new facility was renamed Scott & White Santa Fe Center, which eventually closed in 2013.
Holleman continued to treat railroaders as well as his other patients. Because of his long service to the Santa Fe railroaders, he was honored with the Vernon D. Holleman-Lewis M. Rampy Centennial Chair in Gerontology, established to improve health care of elderly.
Dr. Alan Stevens, who has held the gerontology chair since 2005, was touched by his first meeting with Holleman. “During my first interview visit to Temple, I heard many stories of Dr. Holleman’s long and compassionate care for the Temple community. It was, however, stories of his dedication to the Santa Fe Memorial Hospital and the men and women of the Santa Fe Railroad that were told with most vivid details and with the greatest love.
“Once I moved to Texas, Dr. Holleman was one of the first with whom I met. I was looking forward to hearing him tell stories of his extraordinary medical career, but our meeting was not as I expected. Dr. Holleman spoke nothing about himself, even when I questioned him,” Stevens said.
“Rather, Dr. Holleman took me on a tour of the Santa Fe building he loved. He explained how the beautiful tile work helped identify the floors of the hospital, the importance that the skylight played in surgeries, and of the dedicated nurses and aides who would carry patients up and down the stairs.”
Even when he marked six decades as an internal medicine physician in 2018, Holleman shied away from celebrations in his honor. Disregarding his wishes, the staff sneaked in a cake, cards and a party — all to his surprise and delight.
Retirement just wasn’t in his vocabulary, even earlier this year as McNeal eased him into the conversation. “As we were talking details, he said, ‘I’m not going to retire. You’ll have to fire me,’” McNeal said.
Finally, in early July, he reluctantly hung up his white coat. No party, no cake, no hoopla.
All he wanted was to sign retirement letters to his hundreds of patients, often handwriting a personal goodbye to each.