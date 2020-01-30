BELTON — To kick off its 25th anniversary celebrations, Helping Hands Ministry of Belton will host its third annual Trivia Night Fundraiser at 6 p.m. Feb. 21 at Vista Community Church, 7051 Stonehollow Dr., Temple.
The Trivia Night 2020 theme is “Celebrating Silver, Going for Gold.”
Doors will open early for teams to be able to decorate their tables before the event begins. Teams will participate in friendly competition to answer the most questions over several rounds of trivia covering a variety of topics. Teams are allowed up to eight team members each. A catered dinner will be included for each person on a team. The cost for a team is $350.
The event can accommodate 40 teams.
In addition to team registration, tickets are available to pre-purchase for individuals who would like to come and watch the trivia game. Individual tickets are available for $25 and include dinner and general admission seating to observe the game as an audience member.
Team registration and individual tickets are available online at helpinghandsbelton.org/trivia-night.
Prizes will be awarded at the end of the night for the Best Decorated Table and to the bronze, silver and gold medal winning teams.
Last year, Trivia Night raised $25,000, which goes toward the general fund and keeps Helping Hands doors open, said Tasha Roberts, Helpings Hands director.
The Best Decorated Table will be selected by a panel of local judges, including state Rep. Hugh Shine, R-Temple.
“There will be lots of opportunities for those who attend Trivia Night to walk out with some great gifts,” Roberts said.
Randy Pittenger, president of the Belton Area Chamber of Commerce, will emcee Trivia Night for the third year.
“Helping Hands is a significant part of our community,” Pittenger said. “It’s a collaborative effort by many churches and many organizations in our community that pool resources and work together.”
It can serve as a model on how to meet the needs of those who have special needs, he said. As an organization, Helping Hands is making a difference by working toward a common goal that the community is invested in.
“The Trivia Night event is a fun and engaging occasion that gives people an opportunity to raise money for a really good cause,” Pittenger said. “We’re helping out our neighbors.”
Pittenger said he doesn’t believe he would be a good competitor at Trivia Night.
There are individuals on the teams who are experts on specific topics, like history, sports and others.
Some questions are readily known, but others are really obscure trivia, he said.
“It’s a learning experience,” Pittenger said. “I’m glad I get to participate, even though I’m not smart enough to be a competitor in the game.”
Helping Hands Ministry seeks to eliminate all physical and spiritual poverty in East Bell County by cultivating an environment in which individuals and families are empowered to work out of systemic poverty and toward wholeness through ministries of relief, development, and advocacy, a press release about the event said.
In 2019, 5,700 people received food, personal hygiene items and clothes from Helping Hands. The ministry helped 152 families with rent or utility bills.
Toward the end of 2019 there were more people seeking assistance, Roberts said. The reason for the uptick in needs has yet to be determined.
Helping Hands is always looking for additional volunteers.
“We’re currently looking for volunteers to work in the clothing area and in the front office for client intake,” she said.