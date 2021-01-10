Due inclement weather, Temple ISD and Belton ISD have canceled classes for Monday.
This includes the cancellation of on-campus and remote instruction and all extracurricular activities.
Temple ISD officials plan to resume normal operations on Tuesday, according to a post on the district's Facebook page.
Belton ISD officials encouraged students and staff to stay safe, follow local law enforcement travel restrictions and "enjoy this rare winter weather in our Big Red Community," according to a post on the district's Facebook page.