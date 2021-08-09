BELTON — Closures are scheduled to begin at 7 tonight for a paving and bridge joint operation that will shut down lanes on Interstates 35 and 14.
At 7 tonight, crews will close two inside northbound mainlanes on I-35 between Loop 121 and Central Avenue and eastbound I-14 lanes, Texas Department of Transportation spokesman Jake Smith said.
The on-ramps to Loop 121, Holland Road and I-14 eastbound frontage road will be closed. The I-35 Central Avenue exit will also be closed and traffic can use the Sixth Avenue exit.
The eastbound mainlane of I-14 will be closed approaching I-35. I-14 traffic will be directed to exit at Connell Street.
At 7 p.m. Tuesday night, crews will close two outside northbound mainlanes of I-35 between Loop 121 and Central Avenue for more bridge joint work. The on-ramps to Loop 121, Holland Road, and I-14 eastbound frontage road will be closed.
Additionally, the inside mainlane of I-14 will be closed approaching I-35.
The closure will end at 6 a.m. Wednesday.
These closures and their configuration will be repeated for another closure, which starts at 7 p.m. Wednesday and ends at 6 a.m. Thursday.
The operation is dependent on weather, field conditions and work progress, Smith said.
Signage will be in place to inform motorists of roadwork and traffic control operations. Updates and information are posted regularly on Twitter at @TxDOTWaco.
TxDOT encourages all motorists to slow down, pay attention, eliminate all distractions and watch for road crews.