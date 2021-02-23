An 18-wheeler and a train collided Tuesday morning near Cameron. No major injuries where reported, according to Milam County Sheriff Chris White.
White said the driver of the 18-wheeler and the driver of the train are both fine.
The accident occurred along FM 2095, about a mile north of Highway 77.
Firefighters and emergency responders from throughout Central Texas were called in to respond to the scene, which was still active as of about 7:30 a.m.
White asked residents to stay clear of the area while emergency crews worked to extinguish a fire and clean up spilled petroleum.
This story will be updated as more information is available.