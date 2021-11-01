BELTON — Although winds locally remain high, drying areas of the region out, the Bell County Fire Marshal recommended to county commissioners against implementing a burn ban Monday.
Fire Marshal Chris Mahlstedt said the county remained in a good enough position when looking at its requirements for a burn ban that one was not needed yet. These requirements include the amount of dried-out fuels, such as grass and wood, as well as local humidity and temperature.
Mahlstedt said the county did have one grass fire last week related to high winds, another factor when determining burn bans, but it was due to damaged power lines so a burn ban wouldn’t have helped.
“So, as it stands today, I don’t think we need to take any action on the burn ban,” Mahlstedt told the Bell County Commissioners Court Monday. “The weather looks like it is going to hold out, the humidity is going to be up and the temperature is going to be down. The wind is going to be 15 miles per hour one day, 20 miles per hour is our cut off.”
Gusty winds up to 40 mph were recorded last week as some trees suffered damages and some power outages were reported across Bell County. Southerly winds on Monday were recorded at 12 mph, the National Weather Service said.
The Texas Water Development Board’s weekly water update shows Bell County and its surrounding counties not under abnormally dry conditions, though parts of East Texas and the panhandle are experiencing moderate to severe drought.
The fire marshal and the county have repeatedly looked at local conditions each week to determine if a ban is needed.