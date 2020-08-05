Temple Fire & Rescue responded to a house fire at 2:26 a.m. Wednesday, according to Santos Soto, public information officer for Temple Fire & Rescue.
Crews responding to the blaze at 1408 E Adams Ave. found heavy smoke and flames coming from the west side of the structure. The residence was unoccupied at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.
Firefighters quickly knocked down the flames, with the incident being called under control at 2:46 AM.
Temple Fire and Rescue responded with 10 units, and 23 personnel. Also on scene was, Temple Police Dept. and Temple EMS. The cause of the fire is under investigation.