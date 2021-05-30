Memorial Day is a time for remembering those who served and sacrificed in the U.S. military, and several organizations in the Temple area will be holding remembrance services.
A 10 a.m. service Monday at Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1820 in Temple will feature a Vietnam War hero who was captured behind enemy lines.
Retired Col. Thomas J. Curtis — a helicopter pilot born in the Central Texas town of Teague — was sent on an 80-mile trek across hostile territory on Sept. 20, 1965, to rescue a downed pilot. It was a mission Curtis and his crew members knew had a high rate of failure.
Curtis said he maneuvered the chopper through heavy ground fire that severely damaged his aircraft, and the helicopter crashed landed in Laos.
All four men were captured by North Vietnamese and Pathet Lao forces.
“I evaded the enemy through the night but was captured by Pathet Lao,” he said. Curtis was tortured as he was marched through several villages.
During the next two years, Curtis and other Americans in captivity suffered regular beatings and harassment, he said.
“Hunger and illness became a way of life,” Curtis said.
Americans held in captivity along with Curtis witnessed their captors behead a U.S. Navy pilot and injure six Marines, according to a special report titled “The Code.”
One of the crew members, Duane Martin, was taken to a camp controlled by the Pathet Lao. Curtis, Arthur Black and William Robinson also were captured by Pathet Lao but later turned over to the North Vietnamese.
Martin — held at a separate camp — escaped his captors in 1968 despite being sick with malaria, according to Department of Defense records. He survived on berries and fruits for 18 days but was jumped by a man with a machete and killed.
Curtis, Black and Robinson were released by the North Vietnamese in Hanoi on Feb. 12, 1973 — 2,702 days after their capture.
According to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, more than 83,000 American service members are missing from conflicts from World War II to this year.
The majority — more than 73,000 — are missing from World War II. More than 7,000 are missing from Korea.
Vietnam has more than 1,600 missing, and the Cold War at 126 service members listed as POW/MIA. Six people remain unaccounted for in conflicts since 1991.
About 42,000 of the service members listed as prisoners of war or missing in action were “presumably lost at sea,” according to the defense accounting agency. Roughly 75 percent of those unaccounted for were thought to be in the Asia/Pacific theater of operations.
The agency said efforts with other nations — including Vietnam and Korea — to bring remains of POW/MIAs home are ongoing. The agency also is still trying to identify remains from World War II.