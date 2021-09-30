A Temple man will be freed from jail after a Bell County grand jury no-billed him Wednesday on a murder charge in the slaying of a 48-year-old man — apparently believing the defendant’s claim of self defense.
August Shaton Sanders — arrested in July for the shooting death of Dewayne Hambrick — claimed he fired his gun in self defense when he was attacked, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by the Telegram.
Sanders, now 27, remained in the Bell County Jail Wednesday night in lieu of a $150,000 bond for the first-degree felony charge, records showed.
He is expected to be released from jail soon, officials said.
Sanders was living at the Navigators Unlimited LLC trucking company at 3910 Shallow Ford West Road, the property where the shooting occurred July 17.
Temple officers were called to the site at about 4:21 a.m.
“The caller stated he shot someone after they came up from behind him and attacked him,” Detective Ashley Cunningham said in the affidavit.
Hambrick, who lived in a recreational vehicle at the Navigators business, was found dead at the scene. An officer found a shell casing a few feet behind his body.
Police took statements from Sanders and his girlfriend, who was also living at the trucking business. “They provided written statements that differed as to what happened prior to the suspect shooting Hambrick,” Cunningham said.
Sanders told police that “he and Hambrick got into an argument and Hambrick raised his voice” at him. Sanders said “he showed Hambrick a gun to keep ‘it’ from going any further and kept it pointed down by his side,” according to the affidavit.
Sanders told police “he shot Hambrick in self-defense after Hambrick put him in a choke hold.” The suspect raised his gun and shot behind him, striking Hambrick. Sanders said the shooting occurred at about 2 a.m. — more than two hours before police were called, the affidavit said.
After the shooting, Sanders said he first called his brother, who did not answer the phone. He then called the business owner and his third call was to 911.
“I was able to download the business owner’s phone history and found a text from suspect stating, ‘Dewayne got put down; he put me in a choke hold,’” Cunningham said. “The text was sent at 4:08 a.m. Suspect called 911 at 4:21 a.m.”
Cunningham said the position of Hambrick’s body and lack of a blood trail indicated that Hambrick was shot and fell to the ground in the spot where officers discovered his body.
Police found a firearm on the floor of the business warehouse, in front of the office where Sanders and his girlfriend were living at the time of the shooting, the affidavit said.
“I observed two defects on the back of Hambrick’s head,” Cunningham said. “Based on suspect’s statement that he was in a choke hold when he shot Hambrick, in order for him to shoot victim that way, the victim would have to be leaning forward or the suspect would have had control of victim’s head to hold it to shoot.”
Cunningham said there was “no apparent blood splatter on suspect’s face, clothing or hands, but blood splatter was on the gun magazine.”
“I do not believe the facts and circumstances support suspect’s statements that he shot Hambrick while he was in a choke hold,” Cunningham said in the affidavit. “Hambrick had blood on the front of his shirt, pants and hands. I believe that August Sanders shot Hambrick with a firearm knowing he had inflicted serious bodily injury and did not call 911 until after Hambrick was dead from the gunshot suspect inflicted upon Hambrick.”
The slaying was Temple’s fourth homicide of 2021.