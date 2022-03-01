Bell County lake parks open today as the county’s two reservoirs are more than 91% full.
The day-use parks at both Belton and Stillhouse Hollow lakes will open at 8 a.m., signaling the start of a new recreational season that will continue until Sept. 30.
Accessing some parks will require the use of automated fee machines since there are fewer gate attendants, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
However, in the coming months the parks will move to using a QR code for monetary transactions and information, said Brad Ellis, lead park ranger at Lake Belton. Signs will be posted as the local parks before the transition to the new service, he said.
“We hope to implement those as summer progresses,” he said.
Parks at Georgetown and Granger lakes currently are using the QR codes.
The use of QR codes will mean some automated machines may disappear from some Bell County parks — and that could affect how park-goers plan their outings.
Parks that reach capacity — such as Temple Lake Park — won’t reopen on the same day as was the previous practice of letting more people in as peak capacity decreased, Ellis said.
“Once they reach capacity, parks will be closed (to new guests) for the day,” Ellis said. “People who go get ice might come back to find they can’t get back in.
“My advice is that people get there early and make sure they have all the supplies they need,” Ellis said.
Automated machines currently are in use for day use, boat ramp and annual passes. The passes, payable by debit or credit card, are in place at Temple Lake Park and Westcliff Park on Lake Belton and at Dana Peak and Stillhouse parks on Stillhouse Hollow Lake, according to Corps of Engineers.
The changes, instituted last year, are made to make parks and campgrounds safer and more efficient, the Corps said.
Temple Lake and Westcliff parks will be open from 8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. daily. The parks, along with Dana Peak and Stillhouse parks, have fee machines that allow the public to pay and enter during park hours.
Some parks still will have gate attendants and their hours will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Campgrounds at Bell County lake parks will open Wednesday, Ellis said. Camp reservations can be made by calling 877-444-6777 or visiting recreation.gov.
On Monday, Lake Belton was at 590.95 feet above sea level, below its normal elevation of 594 feet above sea level. Just eight cubic feet of water was being released per second into the Leon River, Corps data showed.
At Stillhouse Hollow lake , the water level was at 618.95 feet above sea level, also below its normal elevation of 622 feet above sea level. A cubic foot of water was being released every second into the Lampasas River.
The two lakes are mostly full, but there is capacity for spring rains, Ellis said.
“Spring is typically wet around here,” he said, “but it’s going to take a lot of rain before we have to close any parks because of flooding.”