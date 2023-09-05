Belton ISD is seeking volunteers who would like to support student literacy for 30 minutes a week this semester — a new initiative available through a partnership with Education Connection.
Belton ISD seeks volunteers to read with students
Tags
TDT Joel Valley
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular
Articles
- FedEx to lay off 56 Temple workers, shutter Kegley Road facility
- ‘A hostile and toxic environment’: Former Morgan's Point Resort official cites City Council actions in resignation letter
- 2 killed, 2 injured in Bell County crash
- Wildcats fall: Temple can’t keep pace with Willis in 45-17 setback
- Legg goes all out for Lake; Broncos senior linebacker/receiver a two-way force
- Strange case: Indictment: Naked woman allegedly assaulted Bell deputy
- Conner Thomas Haun, age 17, of Salado, Died August 24, 2023
- The music man: Temple resident posting on YouTube
- Doris Ellis Jean Nolan Gregg, age 90, of Temple, TX, died Wednesday
- Temple man accused of raping woman at gunpoint indicted