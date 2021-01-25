BELTON — Graduates of the Belton Independent School District are now expected to have six qualities when they chart their journey outside of the classroom.
Those skills — perseverance, collaboration, adaptability, communication, critical thinking and empathy — are part of the district’s newly approved Journey of a Graduate, a community-based vision on what learning experiences Belton ISD students should have. The school board on Monday unanimously approved the plan.
Deputy Superintendent Malinda Golden said the Journey of Graduate plan complements the state’s academic requirements.
“We also understand that there are other competencies our students need to have and we need to grow as a system,” Golden said, adding students need to learn more than just academics. “We’re super excited that the coming together of competencies … and learning standards are going to combine into deep learning and success beyond graduation.”
More than 100 Belton ISD community members — ranging from parents and students to teachers and administrators — developed the guide over the course of four virtual meetings that started in November.
Together, they considered what their hopes are for students, what skills and mindsets graduates should have, the implications of those learning experiences and how to provide equitable access to those experiences.
“It impacts everything we do in the school district,” Superintendent Matt Smith said.
The Journey of a Graduate will form the basis of much of Belton ISD’s future plans — including shaping facility designs and staffing needs.
“The Journey of a Graduate does lay the groundwork for the things that are to come,” Todd Schiller, assistant superintendent for human resources, said, telling the school board the guide will influence the district’s hiring plans.
One of those guides will be the district’s strategic plan, which will help administrators put the Journey of a Graduate into action.
There will be an accountability component. The district plans to report to parents and the greater community how schools are progressing on the Journey of a Graduate plan.
“By taking stock of where we are and mapping out where we want to go and then creating a strategic plan to get there, I do envision us reporting out to our community every year how we’re progressing on those things based on their input,” Smith told the Telegram in December. “It’s this idea of constant improvement and evolution for our community, because ultimately these are community schools.”
Most of the attributes — collaboration, communication, critical thinking and adaptability — in the Journey of a Graduate are fairly straightforward.
The remaining two stick out.
For the perseverance quality, Belton ISD expects students to embrace that failure is part of the learning process and they should keep striving toward their goals regardless of the difficulty.
As for the empathy attribute, the district wants students to demonstrate sensitivity, concern and respect toward the feelings and experiences of other people.