As the area started to thaw Friday, the city of Temple joined the nearly 12 million Texans who have had disruptions to their water.
The city Friday morning issued a boil water notice for Temple residents who live east of Interstate 35. Spokeswoman Emily Parks said the notice was required after an “unexpected water main break.”
“Public Works crews have located the break and are actively repairing the issues,” Parks said. “An update will be provided as soon as possible when more information is known.”
Before consumption, residents need to bring their water to a vigorous rolling boil for two minutes. Residents who have questions about the notice should contact Temple’s Utility Services Department at 254-298-5611.
“To ensure the destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to consumption,” Parks said. “When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, water system officials will notify the public that the water is safe for consumption.”
Thousands of Temple residents remain without power to boil their water, according to Oncor Electric Delivery. An estimated 3,668 Oncor customers who live in the boil-water area are without power to make their water safe to drink.
Residents who do not have power may have to resort to buying bottled water. That appears to be a difficult task. Stores in the area, including the two H-E-Bs in Temple, have said they are completely out of water or only have two or three cases of small water bottles left on shelves.
‘More normal operating conditions’
Overall, at least 17,650 Bell County remain without power, according to Oncor.
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, the entity that manages most of the state’s electric grid, said Friday it expected to come out of emergency conditions. No additional outages were needed Thursday night, according to a news release.
“There is enough generation on the electric system to allow us to begin to return to more normal operating conditions,” Dan Woodfin, EROCT’s senior director of system operations, said in a news release.
EROCT said Texans without power likely fall into one of three groups: Areas out due to ice storm damage on the distribution system; areas taken out of service that need to be restored manually; or a large industrial facilities voluntarily went offline to ease the stress on the system.
Area water issues
Temple is not alone in having water issues in the region.
The city of Belton initiated Stage 2 Drought Conditions with the goal of reducing water consumption citywide by 10 percent. While there is not currently a drought, a city news release said, the conservation of water is necessary at this time to support the city’s water supplier, Bell County Water Control Improvement District No. 1, which is facing extremely high demand. Without conservation efforts there could be temporary water shortages in Belton, the release said.
Residents can help, the release said. As pipes unfreeze, if a leak is detected turn the water off immediately. If you need assistance, call day or night at 254-933-5823. Advice included limit water usage during peak times (6 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.), stop dripping faucets, avoid running dishwashers and washing machines, make sure irrigation systems are off and take showers instead of baths.
In Belton, the city previously asked residents who live near Loop 121 to conserve water since Wednesday because of low water pressure. That issue caused the Bell County Jail to lose water service, according to county officials.
Belton had asked residents who live near Sixth Avenue from Birdwell Street to I-35 and Palmetto Street to boil their water until midnight Thursday after a water main broke.
The city of Killeen has been under a citywide boil water notice since late Wednesday. Numerous broken water pipes have been reported in Killeen, and water tanks are not being replenished fast enough because of such high demand.
Jose Segarra, the mayor of the largest Bell County city, said Killeen is working with its supplier, Bell County Water Control Improvement District No. 1, to fix the situation.
In Milam County, the city of Cameron issued a boil water notice Wednesday after four major leaks were found on its waterlines. The lines broke around late Tuesday night to early Wednesday morning. Crews have been working to fix them.
“The city of Cameron has numerous water leaks all over town, and the water towers are draining because of our residents using their water to keep their lines from freezing in their personal homes,” Parker said. “Our consumption is higher than our production of water at this time. This has lowered our water in the towers.”
One of Cameron’s worst leaks was repaired Thursday afternoon. Water tanks in the city were rising and producing 2,500 gallons of water per minute to keep up with the high demand caused by residents dripping their faucets to keep their pipes from freezing, according to a city of Cameron Facebook post.
Roads improving
Roads remained icy but passable Friday as conditions were sunny and the area had above freezing temperatures. The National Weather Service recorded temperatures early Friday as low as 18, with a wind chill of 5. The forecasted high Friday was near 36, but it would drop below freezing — around 20 — at night, according to NWS.
“Most of the main roadways are drivable with extreme caution,” the Belton Police Department said in a Friday Facebook post. “Please be extremely cautious with bridges, overpasses and turns. Residential streets are still very icy.”
Temple Police spokeswoman Alejandra Arreguin said the city had at least one accident and 11 disabled vehicle calls by 10:30 a.m. Friday. On Thursday, she said Temple saw 23 accidents and received 88 disabled vehicle calls.
Conditions are expected to improve going into the weekend. The National Weather Service anticipated temperatures up to 47 and as low as 38 today, and a high of 58 and a low of around 33 Sunday. Similar temperatures are expected Monday. By Wednesday, Temple may see 70-degree weather, according to NWS.
As Bell County defrosts, residents and local officials are beginning to see the impact caused by the winter storm. Facility workers for area school districts have been inspecting campuses to see what needs to be repaired and if it will be possible to open classes Monday, according to local officials.
Telegram staff writer Shane Monaco and FME News Service contributed to this report.