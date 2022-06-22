Alice Sefcik Sulak, a Temple musician renowned for her Czech and polka music, died on Monday at a local care facility. She was 91.
In 2019, Sulak, whose talents included playing the accordion, drums, tenor saxophone and keyboard until, earned a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Texas Dance Hall Preservation for the Tom Sefcik Hall — a family business she managed for more than five decades after her father died.
It features a dance hall upstairs, and a bar, saloon and general store downstairs.
“I’m just so glad I could keep it going,” Sulak said at the time. “I’ve been here all my life, and I was born in 1931.”
The award program included representatives from the offices of U.S. Rep. John Carter, R-Round Rock, and state Sen. Dawn Buckingham; state Rep. Hugh Shine, R-Temple; Temple Mayor Tim Davis; and Bell County Commissioner Bill Schumann.
Sulak was a member of Slovanska Podporujici Jednota Statu Texas (SPJST) Lodge No. 47 and performed the saxophone with Jerry Haisler and the Melody 5, and Adele and the Music Masters.
“Alice Sulak was a wonderful lady,” Temple resident Helen Haisler said in a Facebook post. “She played with Jerry Haisler and the Melody 5 for over 45 years. Jerry, Bob and Mary Haisler, Alice and myself would travel to the out-of-town dances together almost every weekend. She was a great musician, singer and friend. I grew up going to dances at Tom Sefcik Hall and have known Alice since I was a young child. May God bless the family.”
Candace Huff Wilcox, a Heidenheimer resident, will remember Sulak for her passion.
“In this area, this lady was a rock star and dearly loved by thousands,” she said. “Godspeed, Alice. You’ve earned your angel wings.”
Tom Sefcik Hall, 800 Seaton Road in Temple, will be closed for the next two weeks.
It is tentatively scheduled to reopen following the Fourth of July weekend, and Gatesville resident Karen Keith Goshen — who called Sulak a local legend — encouraged the community to make their way out to the venue.
“Decades of music and dancing … carried on now through her kids,” she said. “Do your best to show up and support the local venue. We enjoyed our Sunday dances with friends there but (were) unable to attend for a few months with other obligations. Our prayers and condolences to the family.”
A visitation will be from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Friday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home, 3110 Airport Road in Temple. A funeral will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at Seaton Brethren Church, 12561 State Highway 53.