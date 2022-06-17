Firefighters from Salado, Jarrell, Bell County and Williamson County Emergency Services District No. 5 worked Friday to extinguish grass fires, including a blaze that threatened several homes in Jarrell and prompted the closure of part of Interstate 35.
The fire started Friday afternoon when a spark from hay-cutting equipment ignited the blaze that burned several acres along FM 2268, officials said.
“Fire on IH 35 between Park meadow and Meadow Valley Loop has been knocked down and crews are working extensive mop up,”the Williamson County Emergency Services District No. 5/Jarrell Fire Department said in a Facebook post.
After the fire was extinguished, “all evacuation orders have been lifted and it is clear to return to your homes,” the agency said. “The fire is (out) but fire crews will be in the area for a while. Expect light smoke to remain in the area.”
Several other agencies, including the Texas A&M Forest Service, several Bell County fire departments and Bell County Fire Marshal Chris Mahlstedt also responded to the fire.
The fire was contained as of 5:30 p.m. Friday, the agency said.