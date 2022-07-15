Applications are sought to help fill a judicial spot in a new Bell County court.
The Republican Party of Bell County is soliciting applications “to fill the 478th District Judge Republican nomination for the November 2022 election,” Party Chair Mack Latimer said in a news release.
The party’s executive committee will review applications at a meeting planned for Tuesday, Aug. 9, at the Bell County Courthouse, 101 E. Central Ave. in Belton.
“This special meeting is called to fill a vacancy in nomination relating to the 478th District Court of Bell County,” Latimer said in the news release.
The court, created through House Bill 3774, was approved by Gov. Greg Abbott on June, 18, 2021, after the Texas House of Representatives and Texas Senate both passed the bill.
HB 3774, authored by state Rep. Jeff Leach, R-Plano, created various judicial districts around the state, including the 478th District Court in Bell.
“This new district court will allow us to better serve the citizens of Bell County,” Gordon Adams, former judge for the 169th District Court, said in 2021.
Bell County is already served by the 27th, 146th, 169th, 264th and 426th Judicial Districts.
The Texas Legislature can create new district courts, which have original jurisdiction in various criminal and civil cases.
“I am excited to see Bell County get served by an additional district court,” state Rep. Hugh Shine, R-Temple, said “With an additional court, Bell county residents can see faster turnaround in legal proceedings”.
HB 3774 went into effect on Sept. 1, 2021.
Official said the court will aid as the county’s population continues to grow.
Bell County Judge David Blackburn has said the county is dealing with enough filings required to need a new district court, according to the Office of Court Administration for the State of Texas.
In 2020, the office showed that district courts in the county saw 11,653 filings, dealing with them with only eight full-time employees.
Latimer said the Bell County Republican Party is “soliciting applications to fill this vacancy in nomination from qualified candidates.”
Applicants are urged to review the requirements for office. Applications can be obtained by the county Republican Party.
“To be considered for nomination, you must complete an application,” Latimer said in the release. “It is requested that all applications be received by this office no later than fourteen (14) days prior to the meeting date (26 July 2022) to allow for review and circulation.”
Adams has said the new court could likely be housed in an existing auxiliary court at the Bell Court Justice Center.