BELTON — A Temple man originally charged with the alleged sexual assault of a child in 2019 was sentenced Tuesday to a lesser charge of indecency with a child by exposure.
Randy Lee Fuentes, 22, was sentenced to seven years in the Texas Department of Corrections, but that was probated to five years, Bell County First Assistant District Attorney Stephanie Newell said Tuesday.
The hearing to sentence Fuentes occurred through the county’s virtual program in the Bell County 27th District Court with Judge John Gauntt presiding.
“The sentencing today was the result of plea negotiations,” Newell said. “This offer was made after extensive meetings and discussions with the victim’s family.”
Fuentes must register as a sex offender, Newell confirmed.
He was indicted in May 2019 on the original charge because he allegedly had sex with a 15-year-old girl in February 2018. The sexual assaults reportedly several times in a park in Temple or Belton.
Fuentes previously pleaded guilty to indecency with a child by exposure, Newell said. Fuentes was released Jan. 14, 2019, after he posted a $200,000 bond.