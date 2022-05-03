The Jim Hornsby Feed My Sheep Children’s Clinic will be in Belton Saturday to provide health screenings, sports physicals and other services for uninsured or homeless children and teenagers.
The local non-profit clinic — now in its seventh year — will offer its services from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at South Belton Middle School, 805 Sagebrush in Belton.
Volunteers from local hospitals and medical programs participate in the clinic.
The Belton event is the final stop on the clinic’s spring schedule, which started in March at Temple Charter Academy.
Last month, the clinic visited the Moss Rose Community Center in Killeen and the Harker Heights Activities Center.
Services offered include free vaccines as available, well/sick child visits, sports physicals, vision and hearing tests, dental screenings, pediatric specialists and care packages. All services are free.
Children must be accompanied by an adult or guardian. Low co-pay prescriptions will be covered for eligible children, according to the clinic.
“Any family without insurance or underinsured living in Central Texas is welcome to attend,” the clinic said.
The clinic is named for the late Jim Hornsby, former director of Feed My Sheep, a Christ-based, volunteer-driven Temple non-profit that aids the homeless.
Hornsby died June 30, 2019, four years after the free children’s clinic started and spread across the county.