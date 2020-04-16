Two juveniles in a stolen vehicle led a pursuit from Temple to Killeen Wednesday evening, Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Bryan Washko said.
The DPS was asked after 7 p.m. Wednesday by the Temple Police Department to help stop the stolen vehicle. The vehicle was found in Belton at the intersection of Interstates 14 and 35. The troopers tried to make a traffic stop, and that’s when the pursuit began westbound on I-14, according to Washko.
Spike strips placed by a trooper ended the pursuit when the vehicle was disabled in Killeen.
The driver and passenger, both juveniles, ran to elude the troopers, but they were captured, Washko said.