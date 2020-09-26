Esmeralda Rodriguez did not have the chance to finish her student teaching last semester.
However, the 21-year-old — who graduated from the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in May — was still on track to begin her first year of teaching at Hector P. Garcia this month.
“It was definitely a little bit overwhelming. We only got half of my (student teaching)
done, so I felt a little bit underprepared and kind of nervous going into the school year,” Rodriguez told the Telegram.
Although there was a lot of material to discuss over the summer, Rodriguez said her first three weeks as an educator have gone better than she expected. She praised her students for contributing to that smooth transition.
“Honestly, my students have handled (COVID-19) so much better than I thought they would,” she said. “It’s a classroom full of 8-year-olds, so I didn’t know what to expect or how they would react.”
Rodriguez particularly noted how her students have been great about wearing their masks and following proper sanitization protocols.
“They’ve adapted very well. They’ve been very understanding about keeping each other safe and keeping their distance and things like that,” she said.
Rodriguez’s greatest challenge, she stressed, is simultaneously teaching in-person and remote learners.
“I think it’s running pretty well in my classroom, but it’s an extra challenge because I’m a bilingual teacher,” Rodriguez said. “I have to make sure that I’m giving my instruction as best as I can in English, and still support them in Spanish … while also giving the same attention to my kids in class online.”
Donna Ward, director of employee relations at the Temple Independent School District, understands that challenge.
“Being a first-year teacher is difficult, but being a first-year teacher during COVID-19 is even more challenging,” Ward said. “Not only are new teachers learning to refine their craft of teaching, but they’re also learning to manage two platforms of instruction: in-person and remote.”
This year, Temple ISD hired 48 first-year teachers and 49 teachers with experience in other districts.
“After interviewing new teachers, district administrators found that our new teachers have shown they can handle both platforms of learning, and still remain positive and focused,” Ward said. “It has truly been inspiring to see how resilient they have been during this time.”
These educators received extensive training for both in-person and remote instruction before the school year started, and Ward emphasized how professional development days were instrumental in preparing teachers — preparation Rodriguez said she greatly appreciated.
“We had so much training before we even started school,” Rodriguez said. “It was such a blessing that we had all the time to work together with the other teachers ... to just collaborate, and really create a system and plan where we can all keep each other safe.”
Cody Cowan, 24, also is a first-year educator in Temple ISD, and echoed Rodriguez’s sentiment.
“I think Temple ISD has done an amazing job at trying to troubleshoot any issues we may have,” Cowan, an English teacher at Temple High, said. “They’ve created a ton of resources that were available to us from the start.”
Cowan, whose classroom averages 12 in-person students, said he and his students have become more comfortable as the weeks have progressed.
“At the start, it kind of took everyone off guard,” he said. “It took awhile for students to get used to the expectations, so there was a little bit of resistance at first. But once they understood the purpose and what needed to be done, they began following those procedures very well.”
Despite the learning curve that comes with being a first-year educator, Cowan said it has come with a slight advantage during the COVID-19 era.
“For a new teacher, everything is already kind of new. So we’re not having to try and compare things in the past,” Cowan said. “This is all we know right now.”
He also said many first-year educators were taking classes remotely themselves not too long ago.
“So we kind of already knew what it’s like to take classes online as a student,” Cowan said. “That definitely helps with how to approach instruction with different ideas.”
Superintendent Bobby Ott has been visiting new teachers such as Rodriguez and Cowan all week, and believes Temple ISD has them well prepared for managing two different instruction models — a challenge he said first-year educators have responded to well.
Rodriguez alluded to words of encouragement from her mom, who is a teacher in the Houston area.
“She said, ‘If you can get through your first year of teaching and COVID-19 without even getting to finish your student teaching the way you should’ve … the rest of your teaching career is going to be so easy.’”