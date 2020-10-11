Voters in Bell County Justice of the Peace Precinct 2 are slated to determine the legalization of beer and wine sales for off-premises consumption in the Nov. 3 election.
In August, the Bell County Commissioners Court unanimously ordered the proposal to be on the ballot for voters in Salado, Bartlett, Holland and some unincorporated areas of southeast Bell County.
Buda-based Texas Petition Strategies organized the 264-page petition calling for the election.
Texas state law requires local option petitions to garner 35 percent of the registered voters in JP Precinct 2, and former Elections Administrator Melinda Luedecke — who resigned from her position on Sept. 8 — had issued 300 pages to the company for its effort.
“Of the 264 pages, there were 2,316 signatures that were checked and there were 2,216 that were valid,” Luedecke said in August. “According to the last gubernatorial election and those who voted in JP 2, to get this on the ballot for November, they were required to have 1,977 signatures for that issue to be placed on the ballot. … So the 2,216 exceeded that minimum requirement.”
The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission currently lists Precinct 2 as a partially wet area — a region where certain types of alcoholic beverage sales are legal in some areas but not in others.
When the proposal was ordered to be placed on the ballot, Bell County Judge David Blackburn noted how alcohol sales laws are determined based on the precinct lines at the time of a local option election.
“So the simple question of whether or not all precincts are authorized for the legal sale of beer and wine (for) off-premises consumption only really isn’t a simple question because by state alcohol beverage code law it’s tied to the JP precinct lines — and those JP precinct lines change over the years,” Blackburn said. “If one was not authorized, one was authorized and lines changed, you could have slivers or pockets here and there where it is not permitted as a result of that.”
Bell County Justice of the Peace Precinct 1 faced a similar election in 2015, when Belton area voters also were tasked with whether to allow beer and wine sales at two stores in an unincorporated area. Texas Petition Strategies also was hired to spearhead that proposal.
At the time, the referendum applied to two stores outside the city limits of Belton and Morgan’s Point Resort: the Cefco at 5337 FM 439, and the Dollar General at 3648 Broken Bow Road. Before that petition, the last local liquor option election for Justice of the Peace Precinct 1 was in 1947.
Staff writer Jacob Sanchez contributed to this report.