BELTON — Closures are planned on Interstates 35 and 14 Sunday and Monday nights as work crews perform a traffic switch as part of a freeway widening project.
The Texas Department of Transportation will shut down all westbound I-14 mainlanes as part of the project, agency spokesman Jake Smith said in a news release.
At 7 p.m. Sunday night, crews will close all I-14 westbound mainlanes from Central Avenue on I-35 in Belton to just past Stillhouse Hollow Dam Road/FM 1670 on I-14.
Several ramps will be closed, including the southbound exit ramps 293A and 293B, and the entrance ramp from Central Avenue to I-35 southbound. The northbound exit ramp 293B will also be closed.
Southbound I-35 traffic will need to detour to Loop 121 to access I-14, Smith. Northbound I-35 traffic will also need to use the Loop 121 exit to access I-14.
“Traffic will remain on the I-14 westbound frontage road until the entrance ramp after FM 1670,” Smith said.
In addition, the Stillhouse Hollow Dam Road/FM 1670 intersection as it runs under I-14 will be fully closed.
The closures will end at 6 a.m. Monday morning.
“Crews will perform the same closures and work again on Monday night, 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following morning,” Smith said
TxDOT encourages motorists to watch their speed and pay attention in work zones.