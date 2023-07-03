Temple resident Amanda R. Guerra, the 39-year-old mother who was sought in last week’s Amber Alert, was indicted by a Bell County grand jury for allegedly assaulting a police officer on May 22.
Temple Police Detective Michael Terpstra investigated the second-degree felony.
“Officer Smith of the Temple Police Department was called out in response to a woman creating a disturbance by yelling at people at the CEFCO Gas Station located at 1212 W. Central Ave., Temple,” he said in an arrest affidavit. “Officer Smith arrived on scene in a marked Temple Police Department vehicle and was wearing a Temple Police Department uniform during the encounter.”
Guerra, Terpstra noted, was still yelling when the officer arrived on the scene.
“The woman refused to identify herself and continued yelling, so Officer Smith decided to detain her to end the disturbance,” he said. “The woman then twice kicked Officer Smith in the groin area causing him pain. Officer Smith, assisted by Officer Labruzzo of the Temple Police Department, was able to subsequently detain the woman.”
The arrest affidavit was filed on May 25 and Guerra — who also has a prior conviction for driving while intoxicated — was released from the Bell County Jail on June 15 after posting a $10,000 bond.
“Conditions of bond imposed on June 1, 2023 remain in effect,” according to a docket entry by 478th District Court Judge Wade Faulkner on June 14. “Add conditions that (defendant) will be evaluated by a mental health professional within seven days of release, (defendant) will make and keep all follow up appointments with mental health providers, and (defendant) will take all meds as prescribed by mental health providers.”
Guerra’s name circulated across Texas when an Amber Alert, issued at 11:06 p.m. on June 27, listed her as a suspect for the disappearance of her 7-year-old daughter, Kryslee Hernandez — a missing person case that was resolved after more than 30 law enforcement officers conducted an air and land search that spanned more than 78 acres.
“The Temple Police Department was contacted after a resident arrived home and found a vehicle was parked in their driveway that they did not recognize,” the city of Temple said in a news release issued on the evening of June 27. “The resident also provided their home surveillance footage to Temple PD that showed Guerra and Hernandez entering a wooded area at 11:23 a.m.”
Police drones, the Texas Department of Public Safety’s helicopter and the Texas Department of Criminal Justice’s K-9 unit were used in the near-seven-hour search as temperatures exceeded 100 degrees.
Guerra and Kryslee were found at about 7 a.m. last Wednesday in the 3300 block of North Third Street.
“Officers responded to the area and made contact with both subjects, who were immediately evaluated by EMS and likely dehydrated,” the city said. “Both had minor scratches indicating they had traveled in a wooded area. Guerra, 39, was taken into custody on an Emergency Detention Order.”
Kryslee, meanwhile, was released to family members.
“Guerra was authorized to have the child, however, a criminal investigation is underway,” Heather Bates, a city of Temple spokeswoman, told the Telegram in an email on June 28. “Potential charges are possible.”
Officials added how family and friends were deeply concerned about Guerra’s well-being.
“In interviews, they indicated that Guerra may have been suffering from a mental health crisis at the time,” the city said.
Guerra is currently held under an emergency detention order stemming from the Amber Alert, the city said.