Temple Fire & Rescue postponed its Fire Safety Day, initially set for Saturday, due to forecasted rain.
The event is rescheduled for Oct. 30, according to a news release.
The annual Fire Safety Day is usually held at the Central Fire Station, 210 N. Third St.
The event offers demonstrations, activities and presentations filled with important tools and information about fire safety. The department will serve a free hot dog lunch with chips and drinks. No registration is required.
“This is the perfect time for residents to tour a local fire station and learn about fire safety,” Temple Fire & Rescue Public Information Officer Santos Soto said in a news release.