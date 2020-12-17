Belton fishing

Temple resident James Ling, 4, stands near Nolan Creek Friday afternoon, waiting for a trout to bite. Ling and his family were in Belton for the city's annual Family, Fishin' and Fun event during which trout are put into the creek. Jacob Sanchez/Telegram

 Jacob Sanchez | Telegram

BELTON — Nolan Creek will be filled with young anglers Friday afternoon.

The city of Belton, in partnership with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, will conduct a free family fishing event from 2-4 p.m. along the banks of Nolan Creek.

Rainbow trout will be stocked in the creek for the annual event.

Families are invited to spend time together fishing along the bank. Bait will be provided while supplies last. No fishing license is required for the event.

Participants are asked to follow social distancing guidelines, wear masks near others and use other COVID-19 safety measures.