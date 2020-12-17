BELTON — Nolan Creek will be filled with young anglers Friday afternoon.
The city of Belton, in partnership with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, will conduct a free family fishing event from 2-4 p.m. along the banks of Nolan Creek.
Rainbow trout will be stocked in the creek for the annual event.
Families are invited to spend time together fishing along the bank. Bait will be provided while supplies last. No fishing license is required for the event.
Participants are asked to follow social distancing guidelines, wear masks near others and use other COVID-19 safety measures.