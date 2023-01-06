Belton community members are helping police solve crimes — by using surveillance videos.
The Belton Police Department’s Neighborhood Video Partner Program, which launched in 2014, has been a useful tool in aiding officers as they investigate all types of crimes.
“We have about 160 addresses registered for the video partner program,” Belton police spokeswoman Candice Griffin said. “This program has been effective for us in solving crimes.”
The voluntary program allows police to review surveillance video submitted by local partners if a crime occurs near them, Griffin said.
“Our detectives still canvas neighborhoods for footage following a crime, but we first contact our video partners, which is more convenient and saves time when working cases,” she said.
The department is seeking additional partners for the program.
“Would you like to help us crack our next case?” Belton Police Department said in a Twitter post. “Become a BPD Video Partner. We will only contact you if an incident occurs near you. To register your home or business, please visit us online at http://beltontexas.gov.”
The Belton program, initially called E-Watch, enables people to submit videos since police are not able to directly access any cameras or videos.
People who enroll in the program notify the department where their cameras are located and the field of view that the cameras capture.
Officers can then get in touch with residents or business owners if they believe cameras might have footage of a crime in progress, suspicious activity, suspect vehicles or the direction a criminal went when he or she entered or left the surveillance area. The camera owner can then supply the department with the footage.
“If an incident occurs in an area that registered for the Video Partner Program, we reach out to the community member and ask if they can check their footage between a certain date and time, for vehicles, people of interest, etc.,” Griffin said. “We have no access to the cameras, and community members assist us by emailing crucial footage needed to establish timelines.”