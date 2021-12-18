The Big Catch, a family fishing event in Temple, is set for this morning.
Families will be able to fish for free during event, scheduled 6-11 a.m. today at the pond at Miller Park, 1919 N. First St. in Temple.
“Texas Parks and Wildlife will also waive fishing licenses during the event,” Temple spokeswoman Kiara Nowlin previously said. “Hot dogs, chips and drinks will be provided.”
The fishing event comes as the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department has stocked ponds and streams statewide with thousands of rainbow trout.
A family fishing day was held Friday in Belton but another event is planned later this month.
Family, Fishin’ & Fun is scheduled 2-4 p.m. Dec. 29 at Nolan Creek in downtown Belton.
“Family, Fishin’ & Fun is a great opportunity for families to create memories,” Belton spokesman Paul Romer said previously. “It is always one of our most popular events of the year.”
A total of 352,563 rainbow trout will be stocked at state ponds through March 6, Texas Parks and Wildlife said.
“TPWD stocks catchable sized fish during winter months to create angling opportunities throughout Texas,” said Carl Kittel, the agency’s rainbow trout program director, said in a news release. “Rainbow trout love cold water, can be caught on a variety of baits and lures, and are great to take home and eat. Our winter rainbow trout program has been a favorite with anglers for over 40 years.”
The easy-to-catch rainbow trout are delicious table fare and can be found on many restaurant menus, Texas Parks and Wildlife said.
“Because rainbow trout are unable to survive in Texas after the winter, anglers are encouraged to keep up to their daily bag limit of five trout,” the agency said.
Texas Parks and Wildlife manages 18 Neighborhood Fishin’ lakes across Texas, including those in Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. These lakes are frequently stocked with rainbow trout in the winter.
In Texas, children younger than 17 fish for free, but a fishing license with a freshwater fishing endorsement is required for adults in the family unless a waiver is given during a special event.