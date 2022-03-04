Rhonda Ramirez, a visual arts teacher at Temple High School, believes students should always embrace an opportunity “to create.”
“Art allows you to be your individual self, express who you are and celebrate it … so it’s always great to see the kids having fun, making things and being creative,” she told the Telegram.
Dozens of Temple ISD students — from pre-Kindergarten to high school — did exactly that on Thursday night, when the district hosted its biannual “Big Art Day” from 5 to 6:30 p.m. in the Temple High School cafeteria.
“We do one in December that’s usually in East Temple, and one in March … that coincides with the Texas Art Educators Association’s Big Art Day,” Catrina Lotspeich, Temple ISD’s director of fine arts, said. “So there’s many kinds of events like this across the state where kids make art.”
During the event, Jeremiah Lowe was among the many Temple ISD students who came prepared to create.
The 9-year-old Lamar Middle School student drew two characters from Among Us — an online social deduction game where players work together to prepare a spaceship for departure — on a canvas pencil bag.
“Among Us is a video game that I’ve been playing for like one year … and now I have a place to put all my stuff,” Lowe said.
With Temple ISD’s fine arts programs impacted by remote learning last year, Lotspeich, like the district’s art students, is ecstatic to have students back in the classroom.
“It’s amazing to have them back on campus, because it’s so hard to do fine arts remotely,” she said. “We had basic art kits that we got out to students, but that didn’t include some things like clay and some of our paints — and it can be hard over a computer screen to see how their technique is.”
Lotspeich hopes to see more students participating in Temple ISD’s Big Art Days in the years to come.
“These events are open to the public, and we just want them to have that love of art and discover that it’s not necessarily just paintings that are in a museum,” she said. “Art is something that they can create out of almost anything.”