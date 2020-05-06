A Temple woman turned herself in Tuesday for the alleged assault of a 14-year-old girl, Temple Police Department spokesman Cody Weems said Wednesday.
An assault case was first reported to the Copperas Cove Police Department but was passed to the Temple Police on March 25 because the assault reportedly happened in the 1500 block of East Central Avenue in Temple.
The teenage girl said she was assaulted by a woman she knew well — Amy Coats, 34, of Temple. Coats reportedly tried to spank the girl and held her down on the bed with her hands around her throat, making it hard to breathe, an arrest affidavit said.
The father also gave the same sequence of events as his daughter did, according to the affidavit. He said he hit Coats on the back with a hanger to make her get off the girl. The girl had scratches on her neck after the attack.
After an investigation, a warrant was issued Tuesday for the arrest of Coats, who turned herself in to Temple Police. She was arrested and transported to Bell County Jail.
Coats is charged with injury to child/elderly/disabled with intentional bodily injury, a third-grade felony. Bond was set by Bell County Justice of the Peace David Barfield at $50,000.