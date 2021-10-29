BELTON — Eight men were indicted Wednesday on second-degree felony charges that stem from an August online sting operation where they allegedly solicited sex from a minor.
The suspects were all indicted for solicitation of prostitution of a minor. They are: Vidoll Smith, 27 of Temple; Daniel Martinez, 79, of Little River-Academy; Charles D. Pulley, 64 of Gun Barrel City; Kevin Wallace Jr., 31, of Killeen; Harking D. Alano, 50, of Fort Hood; Ramon Rodriguez, 24, of Rogers; Gustavo N. Miranda, 38, of Fort Hood; and Christopher P. Slough, 44, of Dallas were all indicted on second-degree felonies of solicitation of prostitution of a minor.
According to Bell County Sheriff’s Department officials, Slough and Pulley each took a two-hour drive from their residences to Belton to meet a person they believed to be an underage teen.
“This operation was done to identify and arrest individuals seeking sexual acts from a minor in exchange for a fee,” the department said in a news release in August. “In a two-day operation, eight men were arrested for solicitation of prostitution from a person under 18 years of age.”
The release stated each suspect allegedly engaged in sexual conversation with a person posing as a 15–16-year-old female who agreed to meet to engage in sexual acts for money.
“The Bell County Sheriff’s Department and Texas Department of Public Safety remain steadfast in our pursuit against individuals like these eight men who choose to take part in this type of behavior, and we will continue to do so to ensure the safety of the residents of Bell County,” the release stated.
Five of the suspects are scheduled for a Jan. 6, 2022, pretrial hearing. Rodriguez, Miranda and Slough are scheduled for Jan. 7, 2022.
Most of the suspects were released from the Bell County Jail in August after posting bonds. Smith posted his bond on Oct. 19.
Slough remains jailed in lieu of a $50,000 bond, records show.