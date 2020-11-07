Temple Police responded to a shooting early Saturday morning at the Woodbridge Crossing Apartments, 202 Woodbridge Boulevard.
At about 12:40 a.m. a 16-year-old male reportedly came to the police department and advised he had shot his brother. Officers responded to the scene and located the deceased 24-year-old. male victim.
Next of kin have not yet been notified, a news release said. The circumstances of this incident are still under investigation. No additional information is available at this time.