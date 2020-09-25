A Scottish cyclist who broke a world record after he was hit by a car near Temple last year is looking to give back to the hospital that helped him.
Josh Quigley, who was treated at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple in December, broke the world record time Monday on the North Coast 500 in Scotland. Quigley, who was hit by a car going 70 miles per hour, now wants to give back to the hospital that treated him and allowed him to continue his dream.
Quigley said he has started a GoFundMe page to raise donations for the hospital, as well as donating the money he won from breaking the world record.
“Ever since my accident, I’ve wanted to do something to thank the hospital and staff at the Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple who saved my life,” Quigley said. “During the weeks I spent there, I underwent a series of surgical procedures to fix the long list of injuries I sustained. These included a traumatic brain injury, fractured skull, seven broken ribs, punctured lung and multiple fractures to my back and legs.”
After weeks of physical therapy to recover and to be able to cycle again, Quigley had hoped to return to Texas to finish his cycle around the world trip he was in the middle of before being hit.
Quigley said he needed to change this goal due to the coronavirus, focusing instead on breaking the cycling world record for the North Coast 500. The NC500 is a 516-mile section of road in the Scottish Highlands, and is now considered by some as one of the world’s toughest endurance challenges.
After riding for 31 hours, 19 minutes and 18 seconds, Quigley beat the previous world record by 4 minutes and 27 seconds.
Dr. Justin Regner, the trauma medical director at the hospital, said it felt great as a doctor to see the difference treatment makes after a patient leaves the hospital.
Regner said he also has cycled in the mountains and knows how tough that is, and feels fulfilled that Quigley could go on to do some amazing things.
“Often times, we don’t get to see a patient after we treat their injuries,” Regner said. “For him to go on and break this cycling record is truly remarkable. Once our team heard about it, we immediately remembered him because of his Scottish accent.”
In December, while recovering in the hospital, Quigley said his goal with cycling was to eventually become the first Scottish person to win the Tour de France.
“Cycling around the world was my introduction to cycling, it got me started and developed my passion, but I’ve got a lot of other ambition and things I want to do on the bike,” Quigley said. “I want to be the first Scottish person to win the Tour de France, that is my ultimate dream and goal. When I finish this cycle, I will begin road racing, and within five years, I am going to win the Tour de France.”
The donations for the hospital have reached more than 3,850 British pounds, or more than $4,900, after less than two weeks of fundraising. Quigley hopes to raise at least $6,300 for the hospital.
Those interested can visit the donation page at https://bit.ly/3crWCc9.