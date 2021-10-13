Moths and butterflies are closely related insects, however, butterflies receive the majority of attention, hands down.
A favorite activity in the spring and fall is documenting the arrival and departure of butterflies. Butterfly gardens dot the local landscape with nary a moth garden to be found.
Moths will be appropriately recognized at Moth Night 7-10 p.m. Saturday at Mother Neff State Park, 1680 State Highway 236 in Moody.
This event is free and the park’s gates will open at 6:45 p.m.
In addition to learning some facts about moths and having the chance to see moths out and about after dark, other insects will be on view with help of some flashlights and a few white sheets.
A scorpion hunt will use ultraviolet light so the bugs glow in the dark. Those who attend Moth Night and wear neon colors will glow in the dark as well.
Melissa Chadwick, superintendent of Mother Neff State Park, said collaborations on special events with Central Texas Master Naturalists are always engaging.
Moth Night is a fun way to introduce area residents to Mother Neff State Park, enticing them to participate in additional park events.
There aren’t that many evening activities available to children and that makes Moth Night a fun adventure, said Jessica Dieter, Central Texas Master Naturalist officer.
“Kids can use the flashlights to search for scorpions and whatever else they might spy,” Dieter said.
Master Naturalists are familiar with insects and are used to handling the critters, she said. They can lessen some of the visitors’ trepidation by explaining to Moth Night participants insects aren’t looking to interact with people. On Moth Night, it’s the participants who are seeking out the bugs.
There will be a tour of the night sky. Master Naturalist volunteers will talk about constellations, identifying the various stars on view in the sky.
Jenna Chappell, entomologist and Central Texas Master Naturalist, and Dieter have teamed up to plan Saturday’s Moth Night activities.
People don’t give moths much thought beyond the small grayish insects that periodically show up in the house, and whose only functions in life are seemingly to eat holes in the winter wardrobe and drive the family cat crazy by bashing into every lighted lampshade.
“While moths seem less flamboyant than its butterfly cousins, some are equally beautiful and quite clever at disguises,” Chappell said.
“Moth Night is a lot of fun,” Dieter said. “We have black light teams to assist families with the bug search. And we’ll be painting faces of adults and kids,” she said.
The youngsters who attended in the past have had so much fun, getting to be out in the dark, Dieter said. There will be crafts that appeal to all ages.
International moth day is celebrated in the summer, not a great time of the year in Texas to enjoy an outdoor event. The heat can be brutal. Moths are more plentiful here during the spring and fall.
There are over 11,000 species of moth that reside in North America. The largest moth found in Mother Neff Park and Central Texas is the cecropia moth and has a wingspan of up to 7 inches, Chappell said.
Some moths are specialized pollinators, meaning they are the only insect capable of pollinating a specific plant, she said. There are moths that have extremely long straw-like tongues that make them uniquely able to pollinate tubes-shaped flowers like trumpet vine.
Studies have also shown that hummingbird moths, and sphinx moths carry more pollen from a wider range of plants and carry it farther distances than butterflies or bees, Chappell said moth also pollinate plants that bees often overlook. Many of these plants are native plants in danger of extinction.
The last Moth Night at Mother Neff was held in July 2019 with more than 100 people in attendance.