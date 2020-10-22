A Scottish-themed, vintage-style golf tournament will be held next month to raise funds for the Salado Museum and College Park.
Mill Creek Golf Course will host the inaugural Pioneer Classic Hickory Golf Tournament from Nov. 7-8.
The weekend tournament is being held in response to the 59th annual Scottish Gathering and Highland Games being cancelled this year — the Salado Museum and College Park’s major fundraising event.
“Because we had to cancel the Scottish Gathering and Highland Games because of COVID-19 this year, we’re hoping to offset that loss of revenue with the first annual hickory golf tournament,” Dave Swarthout, the Salado Museum’s director, told the Telegram.
The Salado Museum and College Park created the tournament in tandem with the Hickory Golf Association of Texas and The Golf Heritage Society.
“We are very excited to be included on the Hickory Golf Association of Texas tournament circuit this year,” Swarthout said in a news release. “The money raised will enable us to continue renovations and preservation of our historic building, and the college ruins and parkland on College Hill.”
The Salado Museum highlighted a variety of facets within the sport, which makes it unique to modern golfing.
“What makes Hickory Golf unique is that the players use clubs that have a solid hickory wood shaft, as did clubs used in the late 19th and early 20th centuries,” the museum said. “The players also dress the part with men wearing vintage-style golfing knickers, jackets and caps.”
William W. Reed, former president of The Golf Heritage Society, also will be in attendance and will feature a collection of historical golf equipment and artifacts.
“The public is welcome to come out for the opening tee-off ceremonies at noon on Saturday, which will include a Scottish bagpiper performing on the course, and to view the historic golf items on display in the clubhouse,” Swarthout said. “Of course, there is no charge but donations to the museum are always welcome.”
Donations supporting the museum can be made online at www.saladomuseum.org, or by mail to 423 S. Main St. in Salado.