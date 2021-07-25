The giving spirit of Christmas begins in July for Foster Love Bell County.
This nonprofit organization — which was founded to mobilize its community to care for those in the children welfare system — has stationed 42 Christmas trees across the Central Texas region with scannable ornaments at local businesses, churches and police departments.
Katie McRae, the executive director of Foster Love Bell County, told the Telegram that each scannable ornament brings a patron to a donation portal, which also can be accessed online at bit.ly/3rsFbQc.
Each donation is tax-deductible, according to Foster Love Bell County.
“This is the fifth year that we’re doing Christmas in July and it has grown a lot since our first year,” she said. “More businesses hear about it each year and choose to help … which we’re really proud of.”
As of Friday, $15,740 had been raised toward the nonprofit’s $30,000 goal, according to Foster Love Bell County.
“These (donations) mean the world to us … because this fundraiser is the fundraiser that pays the bills for our entire year,” McRae said. “The support that we get from the communities in Temple and Belton encourages us all throughout the year.”
The executive director stressed how Foster Love Bell County is always meticulous when budgeting donor funding.
“One of the things our donors support provides for us is funding for gift cards,” McRae said. “Children often come into the foster care system with nothing more than a few items in a trash bag … so being able to hand the (Child Protective Services) case worker a gift card for those kids is great. It allows them to go shopping and buy something that fits them and makes them feel good about themselves. That tiny bit of dignity is going to lessen their trauma, and that’s the kind of stuff that we put these funds into.”
She added how donor funding is placed toward a variety of its programs, including ethnic hair clinics for foster parents and babysitter certifications. A full list of Foster Love Bell County’s initiatives can be found online at fosterlovebellcounty.org/special-events.
“We like to use the funds coming from this fundraiser to serve the needs of the community in all kinds of different ways. It matters and makes a difference,” McRae said.
However, McRae emphasized that Foster Love Bell County’s Christmas in July fundraiser is more than about raising money.
“Obviously, we’re trying to fundraise, but more than anything we’re just trying to build awareness of the issues that are happening within the child welfare system … and these Christmas trees are a great tool to do that,” McRae said.