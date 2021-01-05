Temple Police officers arrested a man Monday after they saw him taking items out of a car that was reported stolen by a San Antonio-area law enforcement agency, according to local authorities.
The Temple Police Department arrested Austin Williams, 28, and charged him with unauthorized use of a vehicle, a third-degree felony, spokeswoman Alejandra Arreguin said.
He was in the Bell County Jail and a bond had not been set as of Tuesday afternoon, according to the Bell County Sheriff’s Department.
Williams was seen taking items out of a gray BMW 740 that was parked in the 3500 block of South General Bruce Drive, according to the Temple Police Department. The car was “disabled,” Arreguin said.
“While officers made contact with Williams, he stated his girlfriend had wrecked the car while driving back to San Antonio,” Arreguin said. “Officers did not see Williams’s girlfriend, but were advised she had left towards a nearby shopping center. Officers were then informed the vehicle was stolen out of Alamo Heights PD in San Antonio and Williams was detained.”
Arreguin said he was later taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple for a COVID-19 test. The Bell County Jail, Arreguin added, requires people be tested before it accepts them as an inmate.