Altrusa International of Temple

Altrusa International of Temple celebrated six decades of service to the Temple community on Tuesday. Members show, from left to right, are: Kathy Folley, president of Altrusa International; Tara Stafford, president of Altrusa International of Temple; and Mary Pearson, Altrusa International governor of Texas District Nine.

 Courtesy

Altrusa International of Temple celebrated 64 years of service to the Temple community on Tuesday during a luncheon at the Ralph Wilson Youth Club.

