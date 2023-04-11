Altrusa International of Temple celebrated 64 years of service to the Temple community on Tuesday during a luncheon at the Ralph Wilson Youth Club.
It is currently the largest Altrusa International club in Texas with 101 active members.
“We share our love of service by engaging in dozens of projects every year to help make a difference in other’s lives and by working together to build up future leaders through ASTRA clubs at our local schools,” Altrusa International of Temple President Tara Stafford said.
Those acts of service have regularly included trips to Hope for the Hungry, The 411 House, Helping Hands Ministry of Belton and Amy’s House, and Temple Mayor Tim Davis — who was a featured guest on Tuesday — is grateful for that dedication toward assisting other local nonprofit organizations.
“I want to thank you all so much for your spirit of volunteerism,” he said. “The longer that I do this, the City Council and mayor thing, the more that I realize the importance of volunteerism and how it is really the backbone for our community. I think that if you’ve benefited from a community, you owe it back to your community to do something.”
However, Davis, who has served as a Rotary Club of Temple member for more than 20 years, highlighted how residents have the opportunity to define what that something is.
“Whether you’re an Altursan, a Rotarian or a Lion, or you serve at your church, at the Temple Community Clinic or wherever, you owe it back to your community,” he said. “I can say that easily in a room like this, because everyone here gets it. So from my heart to yours, thank you so much for your willingness to serve your community. None of us can do this alone.”
Altrusa International President Kathy Folley agreed and likened their nonprofit organization to that of a large family.
“I think members join because they want to get back to work, but they become quite incensed in this organization because you’re so close,” she told the Telegram. “You are working for a common cause and we just become like a family. It’s what brings you in and what keeps you.
Although Altrusa International clubs in Texas have served their communities in a variety of ways since the first one was established in 1923, Folley noted how promoting reading and literacy is her passion.
“I’ve always loved reading, so when I was planning for my two-year term I knew I wanted to do something with literacy,” she said. “I came up with the challenge of putting 1 million books in the hands of 1 million children, and we have been collecting as many books as possible to give out to people, from children to adults.”
In that time, Altrusa International of Temple has donated more than 12,000 books for local children and adults, and expects that figure to grow to north of 14,000 over the next two months.
“Any chance we’ve had to be able to get a book in the hand of a child, we’ve taken it,” Folley said. “I’m so proud. This club is amazing.”
With three new members welcomed aboard on Tuesday, the Altrusa International president hopes to see even more new faces in the near future.
“Come out to a meeting and join us,” Folley said. “One of the ladies that was initiated today actually happened to just find our website and said, ‘Oh, that sounds interesting’ and called to ask if she could come to a meeting. Now she’s a member. It’s just great.”
Readers can access further information about Altrusa International of Temple online at www.altrusatemple.org.