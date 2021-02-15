Closures at Bell County’s three COVID-19 vaccination centers will be extended through the end of the week in response to forecasted weather conditions, Bell County Judge David Blackburn announced on Monday.
“Not only were we concerned about the safety of those traveling to or entering those locations, but we are also not at all confident of when we will receive this week’s shipment of Pfizer vaccine doses,” Blackburn said in a news release. “In fact, we still haven’t received this week’s shipment.”
Bell County spokesman James Stafford told the Telegram on Monday that local officials are uncertain when the vaccine shipment — originally scheduled to arrive on Monday — will be delivered.
“For everyone scheduled to receive their first doses from either the Sammons Community Center in Temple or the Killeen Community Center, their booking will automatically be shifted one week,” Stafford said. “For example, a person who was scheduled to receive their first dose on Thursday, Feb. 18, at 10 a.m. from the Sammons Community Center, will now be scheduled for 10 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 25, at the same time.”
Stafford also noted that county officials plan to reschedule second-dose appointments at the Bell County Expo Center.
“However, (health officials at the Bell County Expo Center) encourage those with bookings not to cancel them, as those appointments are all still guaranteed a dose,” he said. “Please note that more closures may be necessary due to the weather, as weather forecasters are warning of another winter storm approaching the area mid-week.”
Prior to these closures, Bell County’s two first-dose vaccination centers had inoculated 17,980 people with Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine through their first four weeks in service, Bell County spokesman James Stafford told the Telegram.
On Friday, Baylor Scott & White said that it would provide any vaccination updates through its website and MyBSWHealth.
“In the event you have an appointment at a vaccine hub that closes down, we will be reaching out to you through MyBSWHealth, text or phone to reschedule your appointment,” Baylor Scott & White said in a Facebook post. “While we are eager to provide the vaccine, we want to ensure we do so safely and without putting our patients and community members at risk.”
Baylor Scott & White said vaccination appointments will be rescheduled by text or phone.
Area school districts
There are 34 active cases in the Belton Independent School District spanning 13 campuses: seven at Belton High, four at Charter Oak Elementary, four at Sparta Elementary, four at Lake Belton Middle School, four at Lake Belton High School, three at Belton Middle School, two at South Belton Middle School, one at Chisholm Trail Elementary, one at High Point Elementary, one at Lakewood Elementary, one at Pirtle Elementary, one at Southwest Elementary and one at the Belton Early Childhood School.
Belton ISD also attributed an additional three cases to “other departments / buildings.” These 37 combined cases represent roughly 0.25 percent of its population, according to district data.
Michael Novotny, Salado ISD’s superintendent, last reported that there were 21 active cases within his district. On Sunday, students accounted for about 76.2 percent of known infections on Sunday following an infection being identified at Salado Middle School , according to district data.
Killeen ISD reached 1,540 cumulative cases on Friday with 35 — 25 students and 10 employees — having been identified in the last seven days, according to district data.
Temple ISD’s seven-day report, which last logged cases reported between Feb. 5 and Feb. 11, showed six cases: two at Temple High, two at Lamar Middle School, one at Cater Elementary and one at Hector P. Garcia Elementary.