The Texas Society Daughters of the American Revolution recently recognized Julie Garza, a Temple High School teacher, as one of the state’s best educators on American History.
Garza — who also teaches psychology and sociology, and serves as the lead teacher for the social studies department at Temple High School — has spent 17 of her 23 years in education teaching U.S. history, according to Temple ISD.
“She was first named Outstanding Teacher of American History by the Betty Martin Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution before advancing to the statewide competition, where she placed second,” Temple ISD Jon Wallin said in a news release. “According to the chapter, ‘nominated teachers must have an incisive knowledge of American History that they readily share with their students, foster a spirit of patriotism and exemplify a loyal support of our country and constitutional government.’”
Julie Nix, the Betty Martin Chapter historian, emphasized how Garza easily met those criteria.
“In reading the information from Julie and the letters of recommendation, Julie exemplifies a heart for teaching,” she said. “She is dedicated to her students and not only values the curriculum taught, but also creates lasting memories to give her students lifelong experiences and encourages them to be good citizens.”
Temple High School Principal Jason Mayo echoed that sentiment.
“Julie Garza is an outstanding teacher who is committed to the success of her students,” he said. “She is very deserving of this award.”
Garza — whose teaching adventures have included bringing students on field trips to Austin, New York and Washington, D.C. — was honored to be recognized by the Texas Society Daughters of the American Revolution.
“I am … thankful to receive this award,” she said. “I love my students; I love the content. I try my best to help my students better understand where our great nation came from, the causes and reasons why we’re where we are today, and how they can be positive citizens that contribute to the future of our country. Any kind of recognition for doing a good job is always a great thing.”