Miss Mary Hardin-Baylor

Shayden Spradley, a junior at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, was crowned Miss Mary Hardin-Baylor last Saturday during a pageant held in the W.W. Walton Chapel.

 Courtesy | Hannah Van Beusekom

Shayden Spradley, a junior transformational development major at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, was crowned Miss Mary Hardin-Baylor last Saturday during a pageant held in the W.W. Walton Chapel.

jvalley@tdtnews.com