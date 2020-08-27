A Temple woman is charged in connection with a June 15 stabbing that sent two other women to the hospital, police said.
Donna Renae Morgan, 48, was in the Bell County Jail Thursday with bonds that totaled $300,000.
She is charged with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon — both second-degree felonies.
Temple Police officers on June 15 found two women with injuries when they went to the intersection of North Eighth Street and East Adams Avenue, police spokesman Chris Christoff said.
Both women were stabbed, and the officers performed lifesaving techniques on one woman until EMS arrived. Both victims were taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple. The woman with life-threatening injuries was upgraded the next day to stable condition. The second woman had minor injuries.
Morgan was arrested near the 2400 block of South 31st Street, Christoff said.