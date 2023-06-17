Like most teenagers, Grace Herring long has envisioned cruising the streets in her dream machine. But, instead of a flashy convertible or staunch SUV, Grace wants to tool around in a rusty old pickup.
“When Grace was about 14, we started to quiz her about what she would like to drive when she got her license,” said Billy Herring, Grace’s dad and a project engineering manager at Stratasys Direct Manufacturing in Belton.
“She said she wanted an old truck, and when we were driving around as a family, she would point out trucks she liked,” Billy said. “I asked: ‘What color?’ She responded: ‘Rust.’ That’s exactly what we found.”
Grace, now 17 and a volleyball-playing student at Providence Preparatory School in Belton, said she has been interested in old trucks for a long time.
“I wanted an old pickup as my first vehicle, but we quickly realized how expensive vintage vehicles can be,” she said. “We had a couple family friends who mentioned they had an elderly neighbor who was looking to sell his truck.”
Billy and Grace bought the old farm truck from a Temple man for $600.
“It was a 1977 Ford F-250 that had been sitting in an open-front barn for about six years,” he said. “The man had no idea about the shape of the engine or drivetrain, but we bought it, loaded it onto a trailer with a tractor, and hauled it home.”
“Grace and I talked about what it would take to get this thing going,” Billy said with a smile.”She was all in.”
Grace laughed: “I had never really done any mechanic work other than helping Dad change a tire or brake pads. I had never tackled a full vehicle, plus it was going to be mine.”
The truck was structurally sound, but there were many obstacles in getting it road ready.
“We had to replace the engine,” Billy said. “We found a long-block up in the Dallas area and some of the mechanical work was done by them, but we replaced everything else. The intake manifold, the carburetor, the oil pump … you name it, I could go on. The interior was very rough as well but everything was original. There was some rust, but the body panels were in good form.”
Grace has been elbow-deep in grease and turning wrenches throughout the two-year project. The family now needs a third vehicle because of her considerable running around, and the rusty old truck will nicely fill the bill.
The restored truck is nearing completion and soon Grace will be sporting about Bell County in her ’77 Ford. It will have new and rebuilt parts, but the outside will remain as is — complete with rust.
“The truck is two-tone green and white, with a little rust for character,” she said. “I like the colors — green and white. Those are my school’s colors, so I’ve already named the truck: Big Green.”
Billy has tried to suggest a repainting of the old truck to restore it to its original glory. But, he said, Grace has been slow to come around to that idea.
Both Grace and her dad say the experience of rebuilding the old truck has brought a close relationship even closer.
“It hasn’t always been rainbows and unicorns — sometimes we’ve slogged through a dirty task to get to the next milestone,” Billy said. “But we’ve done it together. I’ve enjoyed spending time with her and working through the obstacles that have come up.
“It has been a growing experience for us both,” he said. “Sharing frustrations and victories together with a Christ-like attitude has been a wonderful experience.”
Grace agreed with her father’s assessment.
“It’s been a lot of fun, but there have been ups and downs waiting for parts to come in and figuring out what to tackle next,” she said. “We were hoping to rebuild the original engine, but that wasn’t going to happen.
“I think this experience has definitely brought us closer together,” she added. “We’ve always been close, but we never really hung out just the two of us. He has been able to teach me a lot, like if you can take it apart, you can fix it.”
So will this be the last driveway project for the Herring family?
“Maybe, maybe not,” Billy said. “We have two sons, 15-year-old Hunter, and a 13-year-old Justus. I’m not sure if they will want to take on such a project. They’ve been watching from the sidelines — we will have to wait and see.”