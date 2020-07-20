The Temple Independent School District board of trustees is the region’s choice for school board of the year, Education Service Center Region 12 announced Monday.
The honor comes after a Texas Association of School Administrators committee evaluated local school boards. The TISD board is also nominated by Region 12 for a similar statewide award.
“We commend the TISD school board for its outstanding leadership and dedication to providing a quality education for every student in its district,” Jerry Maze, ESC Region 12 executive director, said in a news release. “We are proud to recognize these public servants for their commitment to their students, staff and community.
Superintendent Bobby Ott emphasized how Temple ISD has one of the more diverse school boards in Texas — something he says parallels the strength of the school district.
“This is one of the most diverse school boards in the state of Texas in gender, race, business/industry, education-level and tenure,” he said. “They have an unparalleled mutual respect for one another with a singular focus on doing what is right for all students and staff of Temple ISD.”
Seven people comprise the Temple ISD board: Virginia Suarez, Linell Davis, Sandhya Sanghi, Shannon Gowan, Shannon Myers, Ronnie Gaines and Dan Posey, the board’s president.
Ott added how these individuals often utilize their positions to make decisions that go beyond “customary governance, and focuses on innovation, creativity and limitless possibilities for all children.”
Posey told the Telegram how those decisions are a joint effort.
“This is really a joint effort, which is what we call our ‘team of eight.’ Seven board members and Dr. Bobby Ott,” Posey said. “We’ve worked together to do what’s best for our students, teachers, staff and the community.”
The Texas Education Agency most recently gave every Temple ISD campus a meets standard rating — the first time the school district had accomplished this since 2001.
Temple ISD also improved its TEA rating, moving from a “C” rating in 2018 to a “B” rating for 2019.
ESC Region 12 cited the school board’s focus on student growth, closing the achievement gap and their commitment to postsecondary success. Temple ISD has a graduation rate over 92 percent, while maintaining a dropout rate below 1.7 percent, ESC Region 12 said.
These are marks Posey said the school district was looking to meet for the past few years.
“It’s been an important issue to the board for a number of years. It started with (superintendent) Dr. (Robin) Battershell and with Dr. Ott we were able to achieve those goals,” Posey said. “That’s something we set with Dr. Ott when we hired him two years ago.”
Posey said the school board’s strength is its dedication to public service.
“The strength is that everyone is here for the right reasons,” he said. “We all work together, we all get along and we all know there are no hidden agendas. We are there for the betterment of students, teachers, staff and the community.