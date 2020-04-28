Temple Police arrested a 23-year-old man after a shooting Tuesday afternoon at Panel Specialists Inc. in the city’s Industrial Park.
No injuries were reported, Temple Police Department spokesman Cody Weems said. Dozens of officers responded to a shooting call at the business at 3410 Lucius McCelvey Drive at about 4:26 p.m.
Weems said a suspect fled in a dark sedan but the man was apprehended by officers on Shiloh Road near Big Elm Road in Troy during a search of the surrounding area.
The suspect was identified by police as Noel Quiles. The incident reportedly occurred when Quiles arrived at Panel Specialists to talk with an employee and an argument started outside the business.
Multiple shots were fired, shattering a window in the front of the business.
Crime scene tape marked the front of Panel Specialists as officers investigated the shooting.
Other law enforcement agencies, including Troy Police Department, Bell County Sheriff’s Department, Bell County constables and the Texas Department of Public Safety, assisted in the shooting.