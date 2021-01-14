A Belton man was arrested Thursday and charged with two counts of indecency with a child, both second-degree felonies.
Samuel Neal Kennedy, 46, was arrested at his home by members of the Bell County Sheriff’s Department Special Crimes Unit after a warrant was issued by Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace Cliff Coleman.
Kennedy was in custody at the Bell County Jail Thursday afternoon. His bond is recommended at $175,000.
Investigators said Kennedy retired from the U.S. Army in December 2016. During his enlistment, he was investigated at least six times for sexual abuse offenses involving minor children, according to a news release from Lt. Bob Reinhard of the Bell County Sheriff’s Department.
Due to Kennedy’s past history of reported sexual abuse, Reinhard said, the Special Crimes Unit is requesting anyone with additional information to please contact their office at 254-933-6769.